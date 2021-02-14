Security guard in custody after shooting at South Fulton nightclub

The victim was transported to the hospital, but police did not know their condition.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police are investigating a shooting inside a nightclub early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a person shot call at South Beach Nightclub off Old National Highway at around 2:20 a.m., they said.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that a security guard shot a person at the location during a dispute," a South Fulton Police spokesperson said in a statement.

They said the security guard is in custody and the incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.

