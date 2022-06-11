3 hurt in shooting at South DeKalb Mall, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning after three men were hurt at a restaurant at The Gallery South DeKalb Mall.
DeKalb County Police Department officers said the shooting happened outside Fletcher's Place, a bar and grill in Decatur just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Officers arrived at the eatery along Candler Road and found three men, believed to be in their 30s, with gunshot wounds. All of the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital and were listed as critical, according to investigators.
"Currently, we are actively searching the area for potential suspects," officers said.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.