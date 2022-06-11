3 hurt in shooting at South DeKalb Mall, police say

The shooting happened at Fletchers, a restaurant.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning after three men were hurt at a restaurant at The Gallery South DeKalb Mall.

DeKalb County Police Department officers said the shooting happened outside Fletcher's Place, a bar and grill in Decatur just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrived at the eatery along Candler Road and found three men, believed to be in their 30s, with gunshot wounds. All of the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital and were listed as critical, according to investigators.

"Currently, we are actively searching the area for potential suspects," officers said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.