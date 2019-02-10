SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Officers are investigating a deadly shooting in South Fulton.

According to South Fulton Police, they were called to a residence on Carriage Court after a person was shot. The victim was found dead, police said.

Detectives are on the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police haven't identified the victim or a potential suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story. 11Alive has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story as more details become available.

OTHER HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Mother posted 'I could not ask for better children' before allegedly killing them