South Fulton calls in GBI to investigate incident between officer, resident

A spokesperson wrote that the city would not tolerate excessive use of force and would take disciplinary action depending on what the GBI finds.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — State agents have been requested to independently investigate an incident between a South Fulton officer and a resident.

City spokesperson Gary Leftwich announced the investigation on Sunday and said it was in regard to an altercation that happened on Friday.

"We have asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an impartial investigation," he wrote. "That will include statements from all involved parties and witnesses, as well as a review of footage from cell phone and police body cameras."

The statement does not specify exactly what happened but notes that the officer in question has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation. It also states that the city "will not tolerate excessive use of force by our officers in any case" suggesting the investigation may revolve around that specifically.

Leftwich later confirmed to 11Alive that the incident in question was an altercation on Friday at the scene of a traffic accident at the intersection of Roosevelt Highway and Rock Hill Road.

"In fact, we provide de-escalation and other innovative training for all of our officers to prevent such incidents," the announcement said. "In addition, the city has adopted several legislative measures, including the 21st Century Policing tenets developed at the direction of President Barack Obama."

The city said it will "cooperate completely" with the GBI investigation and accept its findings. Leftwich told 11alive that the city is not yet, at this point, adding that the GBI will make that determination.

"If any evidence of misconduct is found, the city will take appropriate disciplinary action," Leftwich concluded, asking for patience for the community.