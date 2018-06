Officers arrested a man Sunday wanted for murder.

According to the South Fulton Police Department, the Clayton County Police Department took Victor Cortez into custody.

On May 19, authorities found Edgar Ramirez dead in a vehicle on Jonesboro Road between Westbridge Road and Old National Highway.

During the investigation, South Fulton Police issued arrest warrants for Cortez for murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

