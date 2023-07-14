Neighbor won't forget seeing body on ground for hours as SWAT standoff unfolded: 'Too close for comfort'

Police consider 31-year-old Rodney Jarrell to be "armed and dangerous."

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton neighbors have growing fears as police search for a suspect accused of gunning down a man at a home, leading to an hours-long standoff.

The suspect has been on the run for nearly 24 hours now. Police consider 31-year-old Rodney Jarrell to be "armed and dangerous."

"You feel uneasy with him out there," said Myron Herring, a resident in the area.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Thursday at a home on Lamp Post Place. Officers arrived at the home where Jarrell was believed to be inside the home with possible hostages. SWAT was activated at the scene.

Several streets were blocked off for safety and residents who couldn’t be evacuated were told to stay inside as the standoff played out.

"It was really chaotic. A lot of cops, a lot of people. You couldn’t get in they had the place roped off. It was a dead body in the street," Nataki Saar, a concerned neighbor, said.

Herring also said he’ll never forget seeing the deceased victim through his window just lying on the ground for hours as police collected evidence.

"Just witnessed that guy laying right there for six, seven hours. It was rough to see. It was too close for comfort," the resident said.

Hours after the SWAT team first arrived, police said they learned Jarrell was gone. They also determined a woman inside the home was not harmed.

Neighbors are relieved he was not found inside the home, but finding out he is now on the run is very concerning.

The name of the man found dead hasn't been released. Police haven't mentioned a motive or any connection the two men may have.