SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton Police Department responded to a person shot call at an apartment complex hours after the new year began.

Police responded to 4900 Delano Road at around 3:20 a.m. and discovered an older man suffering from a gunshot wound.

They said he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives spent hours on the scene investigating. Dozens of evidence markers were seen scattered in the front of the home.

Police said there are no suspects in custody.

