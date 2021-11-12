South Fulton officer charged with tampering and violating oath, police department says

The police department said the officer concealed information about her boyfriend, who was arrested by Atlanta Police following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A South Fulton police officer has been charged with evidence tampering and violating her oath, according to the South Fulton Police Department.

The police department said the officer concealed information about her boyfriend, who was arrested by Atlanta Police following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Oct. 27, where officers found a gun inside of the car. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, South Fulton Police said. At the time of his arrest, he was driving the officer's car despite having his license suspended.

South Fulton Police said the officer's boyfriend was also under investigation by Atlanta Police and other members of the Multi-Agency Crack Enforcement (MACE) task force, an operation that targets drug dealers and gang members in the metro Atlanta area.

According to South Fulton Police, the officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. She later resigned and was arrested on Friday, Oct. 29.