x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

South Fulton police investigate homicide on Rainer Drive, police say

Officers found the victim, later identified by the medical examiner's office as Dequaye Williams, with severe gunshot wounds.

More Videos

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — In a tragic incident overnight, South Fulton Police Department detectives have launched a homicide investigation into a shooting on Rainer Drive that claimed the life of a 45-year-old man.

Authorities said they were alerted to the scene in the 4300 block of Rainer Drive at around 1:20 a.m. on June 8. The department said it received a distressing call regarding a person shot. Officers found the victim, later identified by the medical examiner's office as Dequaye Williams, with severe gunshot wounds. 

Williams died as a result of the shooting. Law enforcement officials have not yet released any specific details about the possible motive behind the incident or if there are any leads in the case.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out