South Fulton police investigate homicide on Rainer Drive, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — In a tragic incident overnight, South Fulton Police Department detectives have launched a homicide investigation into a shooting on Rainer Drive that claimed the life of a 45-year-old man.

Authorities said they were alerted to the scene in the 4300 block of Rainer Drive at around 1:20 a.m. on June 8. The department said it received a distressing call regarding a person shot. Officers found the victim, later identified by the medical examiner's office as Dequaye Williams, with severe gunshot wounds.