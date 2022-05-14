After months-long investigation, police find hundreds of grams of illegal drugs at South Fulton home

Police said three children were inside the home when they executed the search warrant.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Three people are now in custody after South Fulton Police officers found hundreds of grams of illegal drugs at a home while executing a search warrant Friday.

According to a statement from the South Fulton Police Department, investigators initiated what eventually became a four month-long investigation after receiving complaints of possible drug activity at a home on Thurman Drive.

After gathering intel through surveillance and undercover operations, South Fulton Police's Narcotics and Gang Units executed a search warrant with the help of South Metro SWAT, the GBI West Metro Gang Unit, the V.I.P.E.R Unit, and K-9 Unit & Homeland Security on Friday, police said.

Officers said they found a large amount of illegal drugs at the home:

10 pounds of marijuana

6,503 grams THC Liquid

648 grams crack cocaine

31 grams powder cocaine

70 grams methamphetamine

211 grams mushrooms

425 MDMA pills

67 grams moon rack

6 grams THC wax

22 grams amphetamine

16 hydrocodone pills

50 Xanax pills

89 oxycodone pills

Three people were taken into custody. Police said one of them was on federal probation for drug trafficking and is "known to police" due to his extensive arrest history.

Police said the man and his cousin used the home on Thurman Drive for drug trafficking and illicit sexual acts, including prostitution.

There were three children inside the home when officers issued the search warrant. Police said a relative came by to pick them up.

Officers also said they also seized two Mercedes Benz vehicles and animal control picked up three Pitbull dogs.