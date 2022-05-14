After months-long investigation, police find hundreds of grams of illegal drugs at South Fulton home

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Three people are now in custody after South Fulton Police officers found hundreds of grams of illegal drugs at a home while executing a search warrant Friday.
According to a statement from the South Fulton Police Department, investigators initiated what eventually became a four month-long investigation after receiving complaints of possible drug activity at a home on Thurman Drive.
After gathering intel through surveillance and undercover operations, South Fulton Police's Narcotics and Gang Units executed a search warrant with the help of South Metro SWAT, the GBI West Metro Gang Unit, the V.I.P.E.R Unit, and K-9 Unit & Homeland Security on Friday, police said.
Officers said they found a large amount of illegal drugs at the home:
- 10 pounds of marijuana
- 6,503 grams THC Liquid
- 648 grams crack cocaine
- 31 grams powder cocaine
- 70 grams methamphetamine
- 211 grams mushrooms
- 425 MDMA pills
- 67 grams moon rack
- 6 grams THC wax
- 22 grams amphetamine
- 16 hydrocodone pills
- 50 Xanax pills
- 89 oxycodone pills
Three people were taken into custody. Police said one of them was on federal probation for drug trafficking and is "known to police" due to his extensive arrest history.
Police said the man and his cousin used the home on Thurman Drive for drug trafficking and illicit sexual acts, including prostitution.
There were three children inside the home when officers issued the search warrant. Police said a relative came by to pick them up.
Officers also said they also seized two Mercedes Benz vehicles and animal control picked up three Pitbull dogs.
According to South Fulton Police, the three people arrested are now facing narcotics, weapons, cruelty to animals and cruelty to children charges.