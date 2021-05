It happened at the Camelot Condominium complex off Old National Highway.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Three people are dead following a shooting early Sunday morning at an apartment in the city of South Fulton, police say.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Camelot Condominiums at 5655 Old National Highway when officers responded to shots fired.

They said they found three people with gunshot wounds who were dead in the 600 building. Information about a motive or any suspects has not been released.