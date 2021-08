It happened at a home on Merrywood Drive, a few blocks away from the Fulton County Fire Department Station 5, around 3:10 a.m.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are investigating after a person was fatally shot early Monday morning in Fairburn. According to the South Fulton Police Department, the suspect is still at large.

The shooting happened at a home on Merrywood Drive, a few blocks away from the Fulton County Fire Department Station 5, around 3:10 a.m.

At this time, police have yet to release information regarding the victim.

11Alive is working to learn more information regarding the suspect.