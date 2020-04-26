SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton Police Department's criminal investigation division is scouring a crime scene for clues after a shooting that has a boy fighting for his life.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Sable Run Road in South Fulton. The victim, described only as a juvenile male, was taken to an area hospital with what police said was a life-threatening injury.

Hours after the violent crime, police said the shooting investigation is ongoing. Police haven't said whether they have a suspect in mind for the crime or if they have someone in custody. The motive for the shooting also hasn't been released.

This is a developing story. Check back in this story and at 11Alive.com for updates when they become available.

