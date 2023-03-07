Two dead in shooting in South Fulton residential neighborhood

Officers responded to a location on Talkeetna Court around 7 a.m.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A shooting in a South Fulton residential neighborhood left two people dead on Monday morning, police confirmed.

Officers responded to a location on Talkeetna Court around 7 a.m. What exactly happened was not immediately clear.

The City of South Fulton Police Department said the circumstances of the shooting were still under investigation. An 11Alive photojournalist at the scene reported seeing at least one of the bodies outside a home.

No identifying information has yet been released for either of the people who died.