2 killed in shooting at South Fulton gas station, police say

It happened at the Shell at 2275 Jonesboro Road near Old National Highway in the city.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A shooting at a South Fulton gas station left two people late Monday night, police said.

It happened at the Shell at 2275 Jonesboro Road near Old National Highway in the city around 11:35 p.m.

South Fulton Police said one man died at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital where he also died.

Several people on the scene were visibly shaken as police began the investigation.

Police do not have any suspects or a motive in what they called an "active investigation."