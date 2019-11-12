SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A woman in the City of South Fulton is at an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say she was struck by one vehicle while escaping an attack in another.

Police said that around 11 p.m., South Fulton officers responded to a person struck by a vehicle on Butner Road near Fair Ridge. But the investigation unveiled a complex narrative regarding how the crash happened.

Police believe the victim abruptly jumped out of the vehicle she was riding in after being stabbed. In the process, she was struck by another vehicle.

South Fulton Police spokesperson Sgt. Jubal Rogers said that the woman's injuries were serious and life-threatening. Rogers told 11Alive that both the driver of the vehicle the victim was riding in and the driver of the vehicle that hit her remained on the scene. However, the person who allegedly stabbed the victim setting off the chain of events apparently escaped before they arrived.

Detectives are now on the scene and working to gather leads on the suspect's location. Neither the victim nor the suspect's name, if known, has been released.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder