ATLANTA — Three suspects allegedly tied to violent crimes are in custody awaiting charges after a chase into Atlanta that ended in a crash - and an unusual discovery.

South Fulton Police spokesperson Derrick Rogers said police were out looking for the suspects and suspect vehicles when they noticed one of those vehicles on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive in Atlanta.

The suspects, noticing marked vehicles nearby, then attempted to escape on the road and officers. With attempts to stop them being unsuccessful, police briefly lost sight of the vehicle. Rogers said it was located a short time later on James Jackson Parkway at Hightower Road after a crash involving another vehicle.

The three inside escaped the wrecked vehicle and ran but didn't get far before officers canvassing the area found them. While police didn't provide a full record of crimes the suspects were involved in, they mentioned one of them involved a carjacking in which someone was shot.

In an unusual turn, officers also uncovered an unrelated case when they stumbled upon a decomposing human body roughly a block away.

The body was found near a house off of Whiting Street and Regina Drive.

