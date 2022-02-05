Police: Charges unlikely in deadly shooting at South Fulton park

Police said while they are not ruling out criminal charges, it is unlikely any will be filed.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — All parties involved in a shooting at Welcome All Park that left an 18-year-old dead have been identified. South Fulton Police said Monday charges seem unlikely at this time.

After reviewing witness statements, South Fulton Police Chief Meadows said it appears that 18-year-old Malik Hambrick had discharged his gun first. Hambrick was killed during a dispute at the park on April 24 near a "Stop the Violence" event.

At a press conference, Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis, of District 3, also announced new safety measures for 18 parks across the city.

"The point is our parks are filled with children and families and we just don't want to incite violence by having weapons," Willis said.

The measures include increasing safety patrols, adding more cameras and adding more park rangers to the parks.