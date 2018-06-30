ASHBURN, Ga. -- An early morning nightclub shooting left eight people hurt in the south Georgia town of Ashburn, police officials said.

They said it happened at a nightclub in the 800 block of West Washington Avenue at about 2:30 a.m.

Ashburn Police officials told Albany television station WALB that the victims were taken to Tift Regional Hospital and that one person was taken to a hospital in Macon.

Police officials have requested assistance from the GBI as they continue their investigation.

© 2018 WXIA