South Georgia officer shot multiple times responding to report of stolen car

Authorities said the suspect in the incident was also shot multiple times and has died.

ADEL, Ga. — A suspect is dead and an officer in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a stolen car investigation in south Georgia ended in gunfire Saturday morning.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is now handling the shooting investigation, the shooting happened just around 2:15 a.m. when two officers with the Adel Police Department responded to a report of a stolen car. The city of Adel, located in Cook County, is about 186 miles south of Atlanta.

Police told agents that as they arrived in the 700 block of Tony Street, they observed a man, later identified as 31-year-old Steve Newsome, in the passenger seat of the car.

The GBI reports that there was an exchange of gunfire as Newsome got out of the car.

"One of the officers was struck multiple times and taken to the South Georgia Medical Center," the GBI said in a statement. "She is currently in stable condition."

The agency reported that Newsome was also hit multiple times and, despite emergency measures at the scene by first responders, he died at the scene. His body is being sent to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Once the GBI's investigation is complete, agents will turn over their findings to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.