Police: Teen killed at DeKalb gas station; 1 other person injured

Officers said they responded to 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road just after 7 p.m.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County shooting at a gas station left a 17-year-old dead on Thanksgiving night, according to DeKalb County Police. A second person was also injured, they said.

"Initial investigation indicated the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station when he was shot by a passing vehicle," officers said Thursday night.

The victim's body was found just feet away from the door.

While at the scene, 11Alive learned from police that a second person who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

TEENAGER SHOT AND KILLED IN THANKSGIVING NIGHT DRIVE-BY | It happened at Shell Food Mart on Stone Mountain Lithonia Rd at Rock Bridge Rd in Stone Mountain. A 2nd person was shot & taken to the hospital. https://t.co/RZ0Esmd8WC pic.twitter.com/XEOE1cSbG6 — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) November 25, 2022

11Alive crews also spotted police in the area with crime scene tape blocking off a portion of the roadway.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.