Police: Teen killed at DeKalb gas station; 1 other person injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County shooting at a gas station left a 17-year-old dead on Thanksgiving night, according to DeKalb County Police. A second person was also injured, they said.
Officers responded to 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road just after 7 p.m. They arrived at the scene and found the teen dead from a gunshot wound.
"Initial investigation indicated the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station when he was shot by a passing vehicle," officers said Thursday night.
The victim's body was found just feet away from the door.
While at the scene, 11Alive learned from police that a second person who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
11Alive crews also spotted police in the area with crime scene tape blocking off a portion of the roadway.
Homicide detectives are actively investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
