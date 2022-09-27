17-year-old taken into custody in connection to Paulding County teen's murder, sheriff says

Authorities took Carson Nathanial Kennedy into custody Sunday. He faces a murder charge in connection to the death of another 17-year-old.

Example video title will go here for this video

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County 17-year-old is facing a murder charge in connection to a Paulding County teen's death, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities took Carson Nathanial Kennedy into custody Sunday. He faces a murder charge in connection to the death of another 17-year-old.

The Paulding County sheriff said deputies received a "person shot" call at a home in the Southern Oaks Subdivision shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived at the house, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS arrived to treat the 17-year-old victim. He was taken to Wellstar Paulding Hospital, where he later died due to his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

"Paulding Detectives, along with Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), immediately developed a suspect in the case," the Paulding Sheriff said. "Thus far, Detectives and Agents have not been able to determine what lead up to the shooting and are still unclear as to why the suspect shot the victim."

With the help of the United States Marshal's Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, authorities were able to make contact with Kennedy and encourage him to turn himself in.

As a result, Kennedy turned himself into the sheriff's office and he was taken into custody without incident.

Kennedy has been charged with murder. He's being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond, according to the sheriff's office.

"Detectives and Agents anticipate more charges in the coming days as the investigation develops," the sheriff's office said.