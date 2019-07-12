ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a woman at a shopping center.

Police were called to 387 Cleveland Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Friday on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived to find a woman dead with a gunshot wound to the head outside American Wings and Seafood.

Authorities partially closed down the road as a result of their lengthy investigation into the crime. They haven't said what led up to the shooting but found at least two shell casings on the ground at the scene.

"We have some shell-casings we found right in between the roadway and the sidewalk," a police spokesperson told 11Alive at the scene.

Police are hoping surveillance video will provide more clues in the crime and help them make an arrest.

The shooting was one of two that happened in the city on Friday evening. Another was reported further to the north and west not far from I-285. In that case, police arrived at Harwell Court to find a person shot at an apartment complex.

Police said the victim died of his injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital. They believe this victim was targeted - meaning the crime isn't considered random.

For now, they're asking anyone with information about either crime to contact them or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).

