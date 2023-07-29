Fatal shooting leaves woman seriously hurt, man dead: Atlanta Police

ATLANTA — A man is dead, and a woman was seriously hurt following a shooting in the late morning on Friday, according to Atlanta Police Department.
Dispatchers alerted officers to an incident on Southwood Cove in the southwest part of the city around 10:57 a.m. According to reports, a person had been shot.
When officers arrived, they reported a woman and a man that had been shot. Investigators said the two knew each other and that the man shot the woman during an argument, then fatally shot himself.
A response team from Grady EMS was also called to the location. They provided medical attention to the woman before transporting her to a nearby hospital. Police said, presently, she remains in serious condition under medical care.
The authorities have labeled the incident a death investigation and have not ruled out any potential angles in their efforts to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Law enforcement agencies urge anyone with relevant information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.