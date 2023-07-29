Fatal shooting leaves woman seriously hurt, man dead: Atlanta Police

Dispatchers alerted officers to an incident on Southwood Cove in the southwest part of the city around 10:57 a.m. According to reports, a person had been shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A man is dead, and a woman was seriously hurt following a shooting in the late morning on Friday, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Dispatchers alerted officers to an incident on Southwood Cove in the southwest part of the city around 10:57 a.m. According to reports, a person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they reported a woman and a man that had been shot. Investigators said the two knew each other and that the man shot the woman during an argument, then fatally shot himself.

A response team from Grady EMS was also called to the location. They provided medical attention to the woman before transporting her to a nearby hospital. Police said, presently, she remains in serious condition under medical care.

The authorities have labeled the incident a death investigation and have not ruled out any potential angles in their efforts to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the shooting.