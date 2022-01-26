Pedestrian dead following hit and run in Spalding County, sheriff says

A silver Dodge Charger was seen leaving the scene, according to the Spalding County Sheriff.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run in Griffin. That's the latest from Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix, who disclosed the fatal incident over social media on Wednesday night.

The hit and run occurred near the 1700 block of Patterson Road. According to Dix, a silver Dodge Charger was seen leaving the scene. The vehicle is missing a mirror and has visible damage on its front quarter panel.

Georgia State Patrol is conducting an investigation into the accident, Dix said.

This is a developing story, and 11Alive is working to learn more details.