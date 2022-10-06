2 arrests made in connection with Spalding County homicide

Jacqueris Holland was shot and killed last month.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested Friday in connection with a murder in Spaulding County, according to their sheriff's office.

The arrests come after the shooting death of Jacqueris Holland.

Deputies said around 2:20 a.m. on May 27, the 22-year-old was driving north on North Hill Street near the old People's Choice Club.

The sheriff's office said a silver car drove by him, firing shots into his vehicle, hitting him "multiple times," and continued north down the road.

Holland stopped his car, got out and walked over to the front of his car before falling to the ground.

"He died laying in the middle of the road on North Hill Street, alone," the sheriff's office said.

Investigates announced two people are now facing charges in this deadly drive-by shooting. Previously the office said they thought the shooting was gang-related but did not provide any more information on if that played a role in the case.

The 17-year-old suspect was already in custody on unrelated charges, jail records show. Deputies said he was made aware of the new warrants against him Friday afternoon, which accuse him of aggravated assault and murder charges. Deputies also arrested 20-year-old Jadaquis Noble at his Henry County home on Friday, accusing him of the same charges.

The Spalding County Sheriff let out an emotional plea about how the case had personally affected him.

"In all of our interviews, not a single person we have talked to has said anything bad or negative about Jacqueris," the sheriff said.

Holland was described as a funny individual with an outgoing and great personality.

"None of them could believe that this had happened to him and that he was gone," he said.

Holland was a cosmetology student at Southern Crescent Technical College and described as a good student who was making good grades, liked by his peers, according to the sheriff's office. His goal was to save his money and open his own barber shop, cutting hair as a side job.