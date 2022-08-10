Man stabbed to death by roommate in Clayton County, police say

Police said it happed in the 5100 block of Old Grant Rd., in Ellenwood.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fight turned deadly in Clayton County on Friday night, police said, after a man was stabbed to death by his roommate.

Police received a call around 11:38 p.m. that a person was stabbed at the 5100 block of Old Grant Rd. in Ellenwood. The department said the suspect, 44-year-old Justin Bryant called dispatch, telling them "he killed his roommate."

When they arrived, officers said they found 66-year-old Edward Gallaher's body with "multiple stab wounds," but Bryant wasn't at the residence. The department said he was later found in the woods nearby and taken into custody.