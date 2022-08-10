Man stabbed to death by roommate in Clayton County, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fight turned deadly in Clayton County on Friday night, police said, after a man was stabbed to death by his roommate.
Police received a call around 11:38 p.m. that a person was stabbed at the 5100 block of Old Grant Rd. in Ellenwood. The department said the suspect, 44-year-old Justin Bryant called dispatch, telling them "he killed his roommate."
When they arrived, officers said they found 66-year-old Edward Gallaher's body with "multiple stab wounds," but Bryant wasn't at the residence. The department said he was later found in the woods nearby and taken into custody.
Bryant told investigators the two were in a fight, leading to him stabbing Gallaher to death. Police said is now facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of weapons during the commission of a crime.