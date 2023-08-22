Man critical after woman reportedly stabs him outside Gainesville movie theater

The physical altercation between the two parties began at the Regal Hollywood Cinemas before it moved about a mile down somewhere on Shallowford Road.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Hall County man is in the hospital in critical condition after police said he was stabbed by a woman in what they're describing as a "domestic incident" outside a movie theater.

Gainesville police responded around 4 p.m. to two scenes: at the Regal Hollywood Cinemas and another location off Shallowford Road about a mile away.

Details are still limited, but police said the two were involved in a "domestic altercation" and at some point, the woman reportedly stabbed the man.

Police said the man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition. The woman was also taken to the same hospital and is stable, although police did not say how she was hurt.

At this time, police said they're not sure what happened in the moments leading up to the stabbing and how the two are related. Police also did not say whether any charges would be filed in connection to the stabbing.