Woman in custody after 2 people stabbed near Atlanta gas station, APD says

ATLANTA — Two people were stabbed in their necks Tuesday afternoon in Atlanta's East Lake community, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

APD said officers were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. to 2315 Glenwood Ave SE, which is the location of a Texaco gas station near the Publix Super Market at East Lake.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been stabbed in their necks. Officers said they then saw a woman standing nearby in the parking lot holding a knife.

APD said she was given verbal commands to drop the knife but she refused. An officer deployed their city-issued Taser – hitting the woman and she was taken into custody, according to an APD release.

"Further investigation revealed the suspect and victims are related," Atlanta Police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The woman is facing charges including aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

