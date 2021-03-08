Man stabbed in front of LaGrange home, police say

Investigators said they do not know who stabbed him at this time.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Police said a 33-year-old man is recovering after someone stabbed him in front of a home at the 200-block of McGregor Street.

According to police, he was stabbed and transported to the hospital before officers got there Sunday at 5:15 p.m.

The LaGrange Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section spoke with the victim who was being treated for his injuries at West Georgia Medical Center. Investigators said they do not know who stabbed him at this time.