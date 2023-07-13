1 dead after multiple people stabbed at Fulton County Jail, sheriff's office says

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating multiple stabbings at the Rice Street jail Thursday afternoon.

It's not yet known how many people were stabbed but we have learned that one person is already dead. It is not yet known how serious the other injuries are.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn is at the Fulton County Jail and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

The stabbings come just days after a detainee died inside the Rice Street jail after filing a civil rights complaint citing excessive force. It was the fourth death at the jail in just the last month. The fatal stabbing now makes five deaths at the jail in just the last 30 days.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, now at least 17 inmates have died in the months since LaSawn Thompson's death on Sept. 13, 2022. Four of those deaths came after the Department of Justice opened a civil investigation on July 13, 2023.

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene and captured a person getting wheeled to an ambulance inside the jail property.

