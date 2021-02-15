North Georgia woman arrested for meth, trafficking

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — A Lumpkin County woman is behind bars following an ongoing investigation into trafficking methamphetamines, the sheriff's office said.
Stacey Lynn Evans, a 51-year-old Dawsonville woman, was taken into custody on Monday following a search that resulted in 165 grams of methamphetamines, the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office said.
The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with the GBI’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office (WMRDEO), and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation.