North Georgia woman arrested for meth, trafficking

A search resulted in 165 grams of methamphetamines.

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — A Lumpkin County woman is behind bars following an ongoing investigation into trafficking methamphetamines, the sheriff's office said.

Stacey Lynn Evans, a 51-year-old Dawsonville woman, was taken into custody on Monday following a search that resulted in 165 grams of methamphetamines, the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office said.