Former postal worker sentenced 30 years, must forfeit house in child sexual assault, mail fraud case

ROME, Ga. — A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison and must relinquish his house after being found guilty of sex crimes against children months after being taken off of the sex offender registry, and committing mail fraud according to DOJ.

The former US mail carrier, Stacy Keith Wisener, 60, from Dallas, will,

Spend 30 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised released

Pay restitution of $175,000, a $5,200 special assessment

Forfeit his house as property he had used to produce child pornography

And re-register as a sex offender

A girl reported to her parents in October 2021 that Wisner started molesting her in 2017 when she was 11 years old. Her parents told Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and they got a warrant to search Wisner's home, "where many of the assaults occurred."

Court documents show and support evidence that Wisener molested a minor, photographing and filming the attacks for four years.

“After his release from Georgia’s sex offender registry, Wisener resumed his predatory activities,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “His horrific targeting of this child is unbelievable. The extraordinary courage of Wisener’s young victim, and outstanding cooperation between investigators and prosecutors on the federal, state, and local levels, brought this repeat child predator to justice.”

Wisner was removed from Georgia's sex offender registry a few months short of when the abuse began in 2017, according to the DOJ. He was initially added in 2003 after pleading guilty to molesting another child under 16, where the department said he was given probation instead of jail time.

Deputies said multiple data storage devices were taken, including hard drives, flash drives, SD cards, micro-SD cards, compact discs, a camera, a video camera and a computer.

"Many of the seized devices contained child pornography, including but not limited to photographs and videos of Wisener molesting the victim," DOJ said.

Paulding County deputies said they also found thousands of pieces of "unopened mail, including packages," that Wisner stole from the Postal Service processing and distribution facility on Crown Road in Atlanta.

“This defendant wasted a second chance after being removed from the sex offender registry by reoffending, this time with far more egregious crimes. The GBI is committed to working with our partners to protect our young ones who are most vulnerable,” said Georgia Bureau of Investigation Assistant Director John Melvin