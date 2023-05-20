Police: Grocery store clerk shoots, kills person after getting shot in Atlanta

The clerk is listed as stable at the hospital.

ATLANTA — A person is dead after an early morning shootout with a grocery store clerk, police say.

Officers were called before dawn after the exchange of gunfire Saturday morning. Police said the store clerk of Star Groceries, located at 1955 Campbellton Road, was shot. The clerk fired back, killing the person.

The store clerk is currently recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital, according to police. Officers are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.