DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Three horses have been rescued after a tip to police revealed that they had almost been starved to death in north Georgia.

According to the Dade County Sheriff's Office, deputies were tipped off anonymously about horses not being taken care of in the Smith Road area of Sand Mountain. Deputies arrived to find three horses in the field without any food or water. One deputy described the animals as extremely malnourished.

As a result of what they found upon arrival, the sheriff's office contacted the Georgia Department of Agriculture's Equine Division and requested assistance in evaluating them.

Further investigation led to another heartbreaking discovery - the body of a fourth horse that authorities believe died from "lack of sustenance." County crews worked to bury that horse on the property as the other horses were taken in by Red Clay Ranch Equine Rescue and Sanctuary in Lyerly, Georgia.

As the sheriff's office began its investigation, authorities found that the owner of the land had no knowledge of the condition of the horses since it was leased to another person who owned them.

PHOTOS: Horses rescued in north Georgia Starved horses found in Dade County, Georgia Woman arrested after horse dies of starvation, others malnourished in north Georgia Horses rescued after one dies of starvation in Dade County, Georgia Horses rescued after one dies of starvation in Dade County, Georgia Horses rescued after one dies of starvation in Dade County, Georgia Horses rescued after one dies of starvation in Dade County, Georgia Horses rescued after one dies of starvation in Dade County, Georgia

They eventually found the owner of the horses, 21-year-old Emily Brown of Flat Rock, Alabama who was taken to the Dade County Jail on one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals and three counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. The owner also voluntarily surrendered the horses.

The sheriff's office thanked local groups that helped them rescue the horses while also spotlighting one of its own employees.

"A huge thanks to Deputy Summer Raley, who worked tirelessly for 2 days to make sure that the remaining horses had a fighting chance for survival," the department wrote on social media.

As for others facing difficulty taking care of their animals, the sheriff's office stated that they should know that there are options available that are better than the one chosen in this case.

"Sheriff Cross wants to express to everyone that this type of behavior towards animals will not be tolerated in Dade County," the sheriff's office wrote. "He also wants everyone to know that we understand that things happen, and people can no longer take care of their animals. The important thing to remember is that there is help out there for these types of situations. If you need help, just ask."

MORE HEADLINES

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

Mother posted 'I could not ask for better children' before allegedly killing them

North Carolina man claims he spotted three Bigfoots and caught them on video

Mother suspected of killing two adult children in Cobb County murder-suicide