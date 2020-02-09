State caseworker arrested on 10 counts of elder exploitation

The man had been employed as an Adult Protective Services caseworker with the Georgia Department of Human Services

TOCCOA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested an Athens man Wednesday on 10 counts of elder exploitation, they said.

Ronald Thomas, 49, of Athens, Georgia, was booked into the Stephens County Detention Center.

Thomas was employed as an Adult Protective Services (APS) caseworker with the Georgia Department of Human Services at the time of the crimes, the GBI said.

On Aug. 21, the Toccoa Police Department requested that the GBI investigate the exploitation of an elderly citizen.

During that investigation, they said agents learned that Thomas was the caseworker assigned to the victim in the case. And, through that role, he was able to steal money from the victim.