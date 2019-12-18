ATLANTA — Editor's note: Some of the details in this story are graphic.

The state has filed documents requesting the two suspects involved in the heinous death of a woman brutally executed at gunpoint be sentenced to death if convicted.

Roy Hill, also known as Pressure, and Anthony Goss, known as Zero, are the suspects facing the death penalty if convicted for what is described in the 25-page document as "statutory aggravating circumstances."

In September, one detective described how a carjacking in August progressed into a night of sexual torture for three victims and, eventually, 21-year-old Te'a Denise Liger's death, during a preliminary hearing for accused murderer Goss Sept. 6.

Goss is accused of murder, rape, and faces a number of other charges in the tragic killings and tortures.

Det. Michael Young of the Atlanta Police Department described the hours of sexual violence that preceded her death and which a prosecutor called "some of the most horrific facts that the state has ever heard."

Young said it began as a carjacking, with Goss and an alleged accomplice, Roy Hill, accosting Liger's roommates at gunpoint as they left their apartment in the early morning of Aug. 23 as they headed to their car to go to a market.

The Atlanta detective said after holding the unnamed witnesses, a boyfriend and girlfriend, and taking their phones, they forced them back into the apartment, where Liger was sleeping, at gunpoint.

What progressed from there was an unthinkable three-hour stretch of psychological and sexual torture and the execution-style killing of Liger, chosen at random as Goss allegedly taunted the three victims while they were forced to kneel together under a mattress.

"Eeenie, meenie, minie, mo, someone's gotta go," he chanted, Det. Young testified.

Young said before Liger was killed, Goss and Hill forced the three roommates into various sexual acts with each other at gunpoint, before he raped the second female victim while Liger was tied up in a closet. The torture continued for three hours.

The other two victims survived due to the boyfriend's action, Young testified.

Both defendants were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Dec. 18, but it was canceled. The reschedule date has not been set.

