JESUP, Ga. — Officials in the office of Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said in a release Friday that a warrant has been issued for a 44-year-old Wayne County man in connection with a June arson in Jesup, Ga.

According to the release, Michael Kenneth Blocker has been charged with first-degree arson for a fire that occurred on June 16 in the 2400 block of Old Screven Road in Jesup.

In the blaze, a double-wide mobile home that was occupied by five adults at the time suffered major damage. Investigators were able to determine that the fire had started on the front porch of the home.

King's release said that Blocker has been spotted in parts of Wayne and Long counties.

According to Insurance and Fire Commissioner John King's office, the fire that heavily damaged this Jesup mobile home was the result of arson.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office

Anyone with information about Blocker's whereabouts is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 912-427-5970.

An investigator with the Safety Fire Commissioner's Office assisted the City of Jesup Fire Department and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office with the original investigation.

MORE HEADLINES |

Mike Pence endorses Georgia abortion law, rallies supporters for 2020 in Atlanta speech

Police had been called to home 8 times in the three months before woman killed, officer shot

Third e-scooter rider dies in Atlanta as city grapples with new regulation