State senate candidate arrested for breaking into home after eviction, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police say a Georgia state senate candidate was arrested in South Fulton on felony burglary charges, Friday.

Police Chief Keith Meadows said officers arrested Linda Pritchett for breaking into her own home which they said she was evicted from.

She was charged with burglary, destruction of property, and obstruction. 11Alive hasn't received details on why she was evicted.

Pritchett is running for the District 39 seat which was vacated by Nikema Williams. Williams was tapped to fill the seat of the late John Lewis who represented the 5th Congressional District.