1 dead in double shooting, Atlanta police say

It happened around 3 a.m. off Steele Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — One person is dead and another is recovering from their injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at an apartment building at 2612 Steele Ave. in southwest Atlanta.

Police said one man was shot in the chest and died. A second man was shot in the ankle. They say the two were acquaintances and a dispute likely turned to gunfire.

So far, there is no word of any arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.