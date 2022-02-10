1 dead in double shooting, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead and another is recovering from their injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning.
It happened around 3 a.m. at an apartment building at 2612 Steele Ave. in southwest Atlanta.
Police said one man was shot in the chest and died. A second man was shot in the ankle. They say the two were acquaintances and a dispute likely turned to gunfire.
So far, there is no word of any arrests.
