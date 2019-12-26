ATLANTA — A man killed while walking on Ga. 400 this past weekend has now been laid to rest. But his family is still wondering how he ended up on the highway without a car.

Stephan Agan's family said his vehicle and cell phone are both still missing. About 14 miles separate the 21-year-old's last known location and where police found his body.

How he ended up dead is a mystery.

Agan would have turned 22 on New Year's Day. He planned to soon finish an engineering degree. His cousin Sonia Hellen said that, on Saturday morning, Atlanta Police called Agan's mother.

"None of it makes sense at all, none of it," Hellen said.

Police told 11Alive News that officers found Agan unconscious and not breathing after a driver hit him as he was walking along Ga. 400.

The driver stayed at the scene and told police that Agan had been in the left southbound lane near Sidney Marcus Boulevard.

"My cousin goes out to have a good time before Christmas and then ends up dead the next morning. That is hard to understand," Hellen said.

She said this is the timeline that they have.

At around 8 p.m. on Friday, Agan ate dinner at his mother's house near Sandy Springs where he lived. They said he then went out with a new group of friends who his family never met.

Agan's family later found a Snapchat photo he sent timestamped 1 a.m. from the PBR Bar next to SunTrust Park at The Battery.

"But it said 'I don't really like bars to be honest'," Hellen said.

The bar closed at 2 a.m and Agan called his brother around 3 a.m. to ask what time he needed help moving in the morning.

"He said '9 a.m.' He said 'OK I'll see you in the morning' and that was the last communication that we had with Stephan," Hellen said.

What happened between that call -- and police being called -- is unknown.

"That is the time period we need to focus in on and we have nothing else to go on other than knowing the key things that are missing," she said

Hellen said police only found Agan's wallet with a few dollars and his identification inside. His keys, cell phone, and vehicle are still missing.

Agan's family said he drove his navy 2016 Nissan Rogue with tag CJM 8755 -- which they have since reported stolen.

The 21-year-old's family is asking friends that were with him, any witnesses or anyone who spots his vehicle to call the police.

"Whoever knows anything, has seen anything or can remember anything, even it is very small, just reach out," Hellen said.

Atlanta police confirmed they're continuing to investigate Agan's death but haven't commented on whether they have any reason to suspect foul play.

Agan's family said he was at a bar but wasn't a heavy drinker and didn't have any concerning medical history.

