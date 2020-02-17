TALMO, Ga. — A Hall County woman who was supposed to be overseeing an elderly man's money, is charged with exploitation after she allegedly took thousands of dollars from the victim over a period of several months, the sheriff's office said.

On Feb. 11, investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for Stephanie Elaine Moon’s arrest on a charge of exploitation of a disabled person.

The 48-year-old Talmo woman was arrested at the Hall County Jail on Feb. 12.

Between Feb. 19, 2019 and Feb. 6, 2020, the sheriff's office says Moon exploited a 54-year-old disabled man, by taking approximately $215,000 from him "for her own benefit."

Moon, who oversaw the victim’s funds, refused him access to money for living expenses, according to the preliminary investigation.

The victim reported the offense to the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 28.

Moon was released from jail on $16,700 bond on Feb. 13.

The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephanie Elaine Moon

Hall County Sheriff's Office

