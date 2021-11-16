Family remembers father of 3 found dead outside vacant southwest Atlanta home

Stephen Maffett's mother and girlfriend say they do not know who could have killed the father of three, but hope to find out in order to get closure and justice.

ATLANTA — Family and friends are searching for answers after their loved one was found dead outside a vacant home in southwest Atlanta last week.

Stephen Maffett's mother and girlfriend say the father of three was on his way back to his Oakland City home from a convenience store before being found dead on Peeples Street.

His girlfriend, Darrecia Hall, who he had two kids with, says she was one of the last people to see him alive Nov. 8. She says she dropped him off at home past midnight, after his work shift.

"That's the hardest thing," she said. "He passed away as soon as I dropped him off at home. They say he was gone an hour later as soon as I took him home from work he went out to the store."

Both Darrecia and Stephen's mother, Regina, say the 25 year old was walking back to his home when they say he was attacked.

"On his way back down from the store he got in an altercation where somebody robbed him," Regina said. "They’re saying he defended himself. I know my son is in a better place. He got his wings but I want justice for him. What happened to him?”

They both say they knew something was wrong when they didn't hear from Stephen, and when he did not show up to work.

"Something in my heart just told me to call the Atlanta Police Department and see if I can get more information. I gave them his name. And next thing he know a detective was on his way to come talk to me," Darrecia said. I didn't want it to be real."

Atlanta police say when officers arrived to the scene he was not breathing or alert.

"My whole world is crumbling without my son but I know that I gotta be strong for my grandkids," Regina said. "I just want to put it out there, if anybody knows anything about what happened to my son I just wish they would come forward so we can get some closure to understand what happened to him because he didn't deserve this."

Homicide detectives have been checking nearby cameras and interviewing witnesses but Darrecia and Regina say they still don't know who could have done this.

“I remember him telling me how dangerous it was out there," Darrecia added. "He was telling me that he doesn't do certain stuff because he has kids and he wants to see them grow up. The way they took him, they went against everything that he was for.”

Stephen had dreams of starting his own car detailing business to give his children the best life possible.

"I’m just going to miss his smile and when he woke up in the morning telling me good morning beautiful, what are we going to eat, mama?" Regina said.

Her son would've turned 26 in December. Instead, his family is now fundraising to try and give him a proper burial as he did not have life insurance.

"It will help me with the burial and help me give my grandkids the money so they have a Merry Christmas," she added. "It's going to be hard not having their dad around because they keep looking for him."

Darrecia, who has known Stephen since High School and says she's dated him since 2017, used to take many photos of Stephen with the kids. Now, she says she's grateful for all the memories she was able to capture.

"Everybody's taking it so hard. I think me and his mom are probably taking it worse than anybody," Darrecia added. "I knew him like the back of my hand. I knew everything about him. I know he will be truly missed."