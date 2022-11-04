Man sentenced to 65 years after Stockbridge love triangle turns deadly

The report said James Blake McAllister, 41, was waiting in the parking lot with a sawed-off shotgun.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A man will spend 65 years in jail after a jury found him guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in 2019, according to the Henry County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators said that 32-year-old Steven “Hawk” Nichols was meeting his girlfriend at a Dollar General in Henry County on July 6, 2019, when her ex-boyfriend confronted him. The report said that the 41-year-old was waiting in the parking lot with a sawed-off shotgun.

Police said McAllister pointed the gun at Nichols "as he was running away for safety." The report also said he pointed the "illegal firearm at a customer sitting in her car before leaving the store."

McAllister left the store and followed Nichols to his home in Stockbridge, where he was shot and killed, according to the DA's office. Their report added that he also pointed the gun at the ex-girlfriend.

“This is a dangerous man who inflicted violence on three people that day. He also jeopardized the safety of law enforcement and the public,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “The victim’s family is grateful to see justice served with this conviction.”

Clayton County SWAT team arrested McAllister on July 8, 2019, after officers responded to a person shot call in the 100 block of Wilson Road at about 7 p.m., July 7, 2019, and discovered a man in the driveway with gunshot wounds.

Nichols was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta, where he died from his injuries, police said.

McAllister was sentenced to 65 years by a Henry County Superior Court judge on: