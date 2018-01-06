The manhunt is over. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Steven Wiggins, the man who's been on the run for days accused of killing a Middle Tennessee Deputy, is now in custody.

The TBI announced to its Twitter account that Wiggins had been captured Friday morning.

UPDATE: Wiggins is still undergoing medical evaluation in Dickson County and will soon be booked into jail.



We will pass along a booking photograph when available.



Thanks for your support this week! pic.twitter.com/GDSGbiGDJ1 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 1, 2018

Wiggins, 31, was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 32-year-old Dickson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel Baker, who was found dead in his vehicle Wednesday morning after responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle near Sam Vineyard and Tidwell Switch roads.

Investigators said Sgt. Baker responded and after a period of time, when he failed to check in, attempts were made to track him and his vehicle via GPS.

Baker's vehicle was found in a wooded area off of Bear Creek Valley Road, about two miles away from the location of the initial call. He was found dead inside, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Around 7:15 a.m. Friday, a THP trooper said he was near the Hickman/Dickson County line and spotted Wiggins on Stinson Road near a tree line.

It was just his first official day as the Tennessee Highway Patrol's newest leader. Col. Dereck Stewart said trooper Kevin Burch from from the Lawrenceburg District was the one who made the arrest.

According to Col. Stewart, Burch had spotted a man matching Wiggins' description not too far from where the incident originally occurred.

Stewart said Burch got out of his vehicle, and then noticed the man's tattoos and "knew he had his guy." Burch drew his weapon and ordered Wiggins to the ground, who THP said was taken into custody without incident after he willfully obeyed.

According to District Attorney General Ray Crouch Jr., the state will be seeking the death penalty against Wiggins and his girlfriend, Erika Castro-Miles. Both are being charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

RELATED: Court documents: Woman watched Steven Wiggins fatally shoot Dickson Co. deputy

"Based upon the evidence and aggravating factors in this case, the State will be seeking the death penalty for both defendants. The defendants are without bail and we will argue against any request for bail," Crouch said in a statement.

On Thursday, NBC News reported it confirmed with Dickson County 911 that Wiggins had taken Baker's gun and car on Wednesday morning before he disappeared.

During Friday's news conference, authorities said Wiggins was found on foot and they declined to answer if Wiggins was armed at the time of his arrest.

According to the TBI, Wiggins was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries consistent with a person that had been hiding out in the elements.

Wiggins was taken to TriStar Natchez ER off Highway 46 in Dickson to be treated in the emergency room.

Once he was released from the hospital, Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said Wiggins was placed in handcuffs -- the same cuffs Sgt. Baker had with him the day he died.

During the conference, Sheriff Bledsoe tearfully read a letter Sgt Baker's wife had written following Wiggins' arrest, which offered thank yous to law enforcement and the community for their support and diligence.

"His service and dedication... to his country and community will always be remembered," Bledsoe read.

Bledsoe said the arrest is only part of the process of closure for him and his department in the wake of Sgt. Baker's death, saying he will see to it that Wiggins and Castro-Miles face justice.

"Even if they have to wheel me into the courthouse, I will be there," Bledsoe said.

