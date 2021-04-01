Stolen car leads to foot chase, officer firing weapon in Atlanta

The department's Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit (ACE) was investigating a stolen car out of DeKalb County in the area of 2096 Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said an officer fired his gun in the direction of two men during a foot chase after they spotted a stolen car on Monday.

The department's Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit (ACE) was investigating a stolen car out of DeKalb County in the area of 2096 Metropolitan Parkway SW, at what appears to be a Wendy's restaurant.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, they said, but the vehicle refused to come to an immediate stop.

They said officers "continued to maintain a visual direction of travel of the vehicle" when the three men in the car attempted to abandon the vehicle and run away.

The officers said two of the suspects "appeared to be armed" with guns.

During the chase, an Atlanta Police spokesperson said "it appears one of the officers discharged his firearm in the direction of the suspect, but no one was struck."

With the help of APD's K-9 unit, they continued to canvas the area and located two of the male suspects and were able to detain them. They said they also recovered two guns from the suspects.

One suspect remains at large, police said.