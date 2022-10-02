Stolen car pulled from lake in Union City

The dark-colored Dodge sedan was partially submerged 150 feet from the lake's shore.

UNION CITY, Ga. — Police and firefighters pulled a stolen vehicle from a lake on Royal South Parkway on Thursday, according to a Union City Police report.

The dark-colored Dodge sedan was partially submerged 150 feet from the lake's shore with its lights flashing. Authorities eventually realized the vehicle was too far out in the water to hook-up and pull back ashore, so a water rescue unit was brought in to help recover the car.

While there was no one inside the vehicle, authorities did notice that the car's license plate came up as stolen out of Douglas County, according to Union City Police.

Authorities are still investigating how the stolen vehicle wound up in the lake in the first place.