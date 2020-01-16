ATLANTA — Police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle along with a woman and a child, all of whom escaped after a wreck that left another driver critically injured on Thursday morning.

Atlanta Police said that, around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to 1876 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta.

A silver Hyundai Genesis was traveling west and crossed onto the wrong side of the road to pass slower vehicles, police said, striking a blue Chevrolet Spark head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet sustained serious injuries and was transported to Grady Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Witnesses told police that a male was driving the Hyundai with an adult female and a child as passengers.

The male may have sustained injuries to his head and the female appeared to have an injury to her leg as they fled, they told police. It is unclear whether the child was injured.

While investigating the accident, officers determined the Hyundai was a stolen vehicle.

Investigators are working to identify the occupants in the Hyundai.

