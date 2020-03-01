SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A stolen dog is going back to his family after a gang crime investigation in South Fulton uncovered the animal as police searched two locations.

Police said the dog had been stolen from a vehicle in Conyers days earlier but an investigation uncovered that he might be in the jurisdiction where police were investigating narcotics and weapons tied to a known local gang.

"This was an ongoing investigation in reference to criminal activity that was taking place in the city of South Fulton," South Fulton Police spokesperson Jubal Rogers said. "We had received intelligence that the dog that was stolen in Conyers possibly had been in the South Fulton - Clayton area."

Tommy Sorrow, a friend of the dog owner, said he was glad to have the eight or nine-month-old puppy, named Crayola, back. Sorrow said Crayola was taken in early December.

Show dog Crayola reunited with friend of family

WXIA

Sorrow said the suspects actually stole two animals - both show dogs - but sold one back to the family. He added the whole ordeal has been crazy and that the show dogs were like kids.

"They're like a family member so you do whatever it takes to get them back," he said.

In addition to the recovery of Crayola, Rogers said police recovered 14 weapons, a stolen car, and various drugs across two locations. One was at a Clayton County address on Joan of Arc Place and another at a College Park apartment complex on Godby Road. Rogers said two of the weapons were stolen and police are working to establish whether any were tied to other crimes.

Six people were taken into custody with charges pending. However, police expect more arrested as their investigation unfolds.

"This investigation has been going on for a few months," Rogers said. "Our narcotics and gang unit investigators have been working on this diligently to get these people in custody and out of our city committing crimes."

The Clayton County Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were all involved in the investigation.

