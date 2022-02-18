Stolen taxi connected to shooting near apartments off Centennial Olympic Park Drive found, police say

Police said the victim was a taxi driver and the alleged suspect drove off in his taxi.

ATLANTA — Police have found a taxi they said is connected to a shooting that happened near apartments off Centennial Olympic Drive early Tuesday morning.

A prior statement from Atlanta Police said investigators needed help finding the cab. Now police confirmed it has been located.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. outside Centennial Place Apartments at 437 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW. Police previously said it all started with an argument, and at some point during the fight, a gun was fired and the suspect left the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. During their preliminary investigation, police discovered the man is a taxi driver and was shot shortly after he arrived nearby the apartments.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene in the victim's taxi, but shortly after he abandoned it. Police said the taxi, a White Toyota Van with National Cab Company signs and taxi number of 0343, was likely parked and abandoned somewhere.